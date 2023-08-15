Israel and India will continue to 'prosper together', says PM Netanyahu

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday greeted India on its 77th Independence Day, expressing hope that the two nations will continue to "grow closer and prosper together".

Advertisment

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Netanyahu wrote, "Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India, on behalf of Israel, I extend heartfelt congratulations on your Independence Day." "May our nations continue to grow closer and prosper together," he said.

Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India, on behalf of Israel, I extend heartfelt congratulations on your Independence Day. 🇮🇳🇮🇱



May our nations continue to grow closer and prosper together. #IndiaIndependenceDay — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) August 15, 2023

Advertisment

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also conveyed his "warmest wishes" on the occasion to his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu and "all the wonderful people of India".

"May our strong friendship and cooperation continue to strengthen and prosper," he wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, in the presence of over 300 Indians, India’s Ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Singla, hoisted the tricolour and highlighted the “deepening ties” between the two nations.

Advertisment

India has emerged as Israel’s second-largest trading partner during the last fiscal year, crossing the USD 10 billion mark in bilateral trade for the first time, he underlined.

“To this end an MoU on industrial research and development cooperation was also signed between the two countries in May,” the Indian envoy noted, stressing enhanced cooperation between the two countries.

Singla also touched upon discussions in the defence sector emphasising India’s priority for indigenous defence manufacturing under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and invited Israeli defence industries to deepen their investments in joint ventures.

Advertisment

He mentioned a telephonic conversation between the defence ministers of India and Israel during which they identified areas of collaboration in high end technologies.

Singla noted that there have been several high level visits from Israel to India this year, including that of the Speaker of the Knesset, Amir Ohana, Economy Minister Nir Barkat, and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

A framework agreement on the facilitation of temporary employment of workers in specific labour markets in Israel for the recruitment of construction workers and caregivers from India was initialised during Cohen’s visit in May, Singla noted.

“This agreement will allow skilled Indian workers to work in Israel in the sectors of construction and nursing,” he stressed.

The Indian Ambassador also acknowledged and appreciated the role of the Indian diaspora and the Jewish community which he described as “powerful links” in the strengthening Indo-Israel ties.

People from the Indian Jewish community, Indian students and NRIs turned up from all over Israel to celebrate Independence Day despite it being a working day.