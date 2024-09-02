Israel braces huge protests seeking deal to free remaining hostages

New Delhi: Israel witnessed one of its largest protests on Sunday following the discovery of six hostages' bodies in Gaza.

The incident, which has sparked nationwide outrage, has led to massive demonstrations across major cities including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, with protesters demanding immediate action from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to secure the release of remaining hostages and negotiate a ceasefire with Hamas.

The protests, which began over the weekend, were fueled by the recovery of the bodies, identified as including Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an Israeli-American, among others, all victims of the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Wow. Aerial video of massive protest in Tel Aviv, Israel tonight of nearly 300,000 people, demanding a ceasefire hours after bodies of 6 hostages were retrieved from Gaza tunnel. Largest rally since war: pic.twitter.com/2KtqWUk7ef — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) September 1, 2024

The news of their deaths, attributed to execution by Hamas militants, led to a call for a general strike by Israel's largest labor federation, Histadrut.

This strike, set for Monday, aims to pressure the government into negotiating a deal for the hostages' release.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum has been vocal, accusing the government of abandoning the abductees, with families of the victims leading the charge in protests, demanding not just a ceasefire but also the fall of the current cabinet.

Netanyahu expressed commitment to securing a deal for the hostages while facing internal criticism for prioritising control over strategic areas like the Philadelphi Corridor over hostage negotiations.

This internal discord was highlighted by reports of heated cabinet meetings, where defense strategies clashed with humanitarian concerns.