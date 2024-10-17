Israel confirms Hamas’ top leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed in Gaza

New Delhi: Israel’s foreign minister has confirmed that Israeli troops in Gaza have killed Hamas’ top leader Yahya Sinwar, a chief architect of the Oct. 7 attack.

Sinwar has topped Israel’s most-wanted list since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war just over a year ago, and his killing strikes a powerful blow to the militant group.

There was no immediate confirmation from Hamas of his death.

Foreign Minister Katz called Sinwar’s killing Wednesday a “military and moral achievement for the Israeli army.”

“The assassination of Sinwar will create the possibility to immediately release the hostages and to bring a change that will lead to a new reality in Gaza - without Hamas and without Iranian control,” he said in a statement Thursday.

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant said Sinwar’s killing sends “a clear message to the residents of Gaza. The man who brought disaster and death to the Gaza strip, the man who made you suffer as a result of his murderous actions — the end of this man has come.”(AP)