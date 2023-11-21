Israel declares Lashkar-e-Taiba as ‘terror organisation’ ahead of 15th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Jerusalem/New Delhi: Israel on Tuesday listed Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba as a ‘Terror Organisation’ ahead of the 15th year anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack on Mumbai that killed over 160 people, including a number of Israeli nations.

“To symbolise the marking of the 15th year of commemoration of the Mumbai terror attacks, the state of Israel has listed Lashkar-e-Taiba as a Terror Organisation,” the Israel Embassy said in a statement in New Delhi.

“Despite not being requested by the Government of India to do so, the state of Israel has formally completed all necessary procedures and has satisfied all required checks and regulations to the result of introducing Lashkar-e-Taiba into the Israeli list of illegal terror organisations,” the statement said.

Ten Pakistani terrorists entered south Mumbai areas through sea route, attacked a number of places, including a Chabad House, a Jewish centre, and indiscriminately killed 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and a number of Israelis on November 26, 2008.

“Lashkar-e-Taiba is a deadly and reprehensible terror organization, responsible for the murder of hundreds of Indian civilians as well as others. Its heinous actions on November 26, 2008 still reverberate in force, through all peace seeking nations and societies,” the statement added.