Israel 'deeply engaged' in developing breakthrough tech for future confrontations with Iran: Top general

Tel Aviv, Dec 1 (PTI) Israel is "deeply engaged" in developing next-generation breakthrough technologies for potential future confrontations with Iran, a top Israeli general said on Monday.

Maj Gen (Res.) Amir Baram, Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defence (IMOD), made the remarks while inaugurating the second International DefenseTech Week at Tel Aviv University here.

"All fronts are still open, and our enemies are learning and preparing. This transitional period brings uncertainty and risks, but also significant strategic opportunities for those who understand the moment," he said, underlining Israel's geopolitical and security situation.

He was referring to the multi-front conflicts Israel has witnessed in recent months. Israel fought a 12-day war with Iran in June this year while at the same time engaging Hamas in Gaza. Besides Hezbollah in Lebanon, Yemen's Houthis have emerged as another challenge.

"We are deeply engaged in developing next-generation breakthrough technologies for potential future confrontations with Iran, in both defensive and offensive capabilities, while advancing additional operational capacities," he said.

He stressed the necessity of adaptation in both strategy and technology, warning, "anyone who fails to adapt is eventually left behind”.

Speaking at the event, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Daniel Gold, Head of the Israel Ministry of Defence (IMOD) Directorate of Defence Research & Development, said that a new laser interception system, known as Iron Beam, will be delivered to the military on December 30.

"With development complete and a comprehensive testing programme that has validated the system's capabilities, we are prepared to deliver initial operational capability to the IDF on December 30, 2025," he said.

Noting that Israel was known worldwide as a 'Cyber Nation' for years, Maj Gen (Res.) Amir Baram declared that Israel has "evolved into a true 'Defence-Tech Nation'”.

"Our innovation portfolio now spans the full spectrum of advanced capabilities: aerial defence systems, unmanned vehicles, electronic warfare, quantum-resistant communications, intelligence and surveillance systems, cyber defence, and space technologies," he said.

In 2024 alone, Israel signed 21 government-to-government agreements worth billions, and the Defence Ministry invested 1.2 billion shekels in startups alone, he said.

Stating that Israel now ranks as the world's third leading defence-tech hub, he said Israel's major defence companies have secured significant international contracts across Europe, Asia, and North America.

In Israel, necessity has created something distinctive: an innovative defence-tech ecosystem that only a few can replicate, born from existential security challenges and shaped over decades of operational experience, he said.

The event led by the Directorate of Defence Research & Development (DDR&D), in collaboration with the Blavatnik Cyber Research Centre at Tel Aviv University, focuses on technological innovation in light of lessons learned from the recent war.