Israel Defence Forces intercept Iranian attack amid rising tensions

New Delhi: The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have claimed to have intercepted a significant number of attacks originating from Iranian sources. According to statements from IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari, Israel asserts that it has successfully thwarted the majority of strikes launched by Iran.

Sirens blared through the streets of Jerusalem around 01:45 local time, plunging the city into a state of alertness and uncertainty. Residents were jolted awake by the sound of loud explosions reverberating through the night as air defence systems sprang into action, intercepting objects hurtling towards the city. The night sky was illuminated by multiple interceptions, casting an eerie glow over the tense atmosphere.

According to statements from the Israeli military, the barrage of incoming threats was attributed to Iran, which purportedly launched dozens of drones and missiles in a retaliatory attack against Israel.

Hagari revealed that the IDF estimates Iran unleashed a barrage of over "200 different kinds" of drones, spanning from lethal drones to ballistic and cruise missiles. The disclosure came in response to inquiries from CNN and other media outlets seeking clarification on the nature and scale of the attacks.

"Our aircraft remain actively engaged, intercepting incoming threats, and we stand prepared to address any further aggression directed towards Israel," stated Hagari. "The IDF is fully committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and security of the state of Israel, and we will utilize all necessary means to fulfil this obligation."

The recent escalation follows a series of incidents in the region, including the destruction of Iran's consulate in Damascus and subsequent threats of retaliation from Iranian officials. Amidst the backdrop of these events, both Israel and Iran remain on high alert, with the potential for further hostilities looming large.

The Israeli military has been on high alert, bracing for potential reprisals following escalating tensions between the two nations in recent weeks.