Israel dismisses calls for cease-fire and hostage-swap

New Delhi: As Israeli airstrikes and an intensified ground attack pounded northern Gaza on Saturday, a representative for the families of the hostages held by Hamas told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu they support a prisoner swap.

"As far as the families are concerned, a deal of a return of our family members immediately in the framework of "all for all" is feasible, and there will be wide national support for this," said MeIrav Gonen, the representative. Her daughter, RoMi, is one of the hostages.

Israel's government has not yet commented on Hamas's offer to free all the hostages in exchange for Israel releasing all Palestinians held in Israeli jails. It was unclear if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the possibility of a prisoner swap during the meeting with the families, or if he specified any military or diplomatic plan to achieve the release of hostages.

Israel's military has said it will be able to continue its devastating campaign on Gaza while rescuing the hostages, and has dismissed the possibility of a Hamas-proposed cease-fire deal in exchange for their release.

Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Saturday that by proposing the cease-fire, Hamas was engaged in a "cynical exploitation" of their famililes' anxieties.