Israel-Gaza conflict: A year from Oct 7, tens of thousands dead and fears of a 'forever war'

New Delhi: Israelis held vigils and ceremonies on Monday to mark a year since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack, the deadliest in the country’s history, which led to the ongoing war in Gaza and significantly impacted Israeli society.

The surprise cross-border attack occurred on a major Jewish holiday, disrupting Israelis’ sense of security and raising questions about their leaders and military preparedness.

The repercussions of the attack continue to be felt one year later. The conflict in Gaza persists, and Israel is engaged in a new conflict with Hezbollah, which began its attacks on Israel on Oct. 8, alongside a rising tension with Iran — a supporter of both Hamas and Hezbollah — which poses a potential threat to regional stability.

In Gaza, which is experiencing significant destruction and displacement due to the ongoing war, no formal commemorative events were planned. The impacts of the retaliatory Israeli operations in the territory remain evident.

Israelis attended ceremonies, cemeteries, and memorial sites across the country, honouring the hundreds of victims, the hostages still held, and the soldiers affected by the conflict.

At 6:30 a.m. — the precise time Hamas launched its attack — families of those killed at the Nova music festival gathered at the site where many were shot and taken hostage. Accompanied by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, they observed a moment of silence after playing music reminiscent of the festival. One woman's emotional response resonated amidst the sounds of conflict from nearby Gaza.

“When we are here, we are near our loved ones; this is the time they danced and fled,” said Sigal Bar-On, whose niece and her fiancée were set to marry in December 2023.

At 6:31 a.m., four projectiles were launched from Gaza toward the Israeli communities affected by last year's attack, according to the Israeli military. The ceremony proceeded without disruption.

Meanwhile, families of the approximately 100 hostages still held in Gaza gathered near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence and participated in a two-minute siren, a tradition during solemn days in Israel, such as Holocaust Remembrance and Memorial Day.

“We are here to remind (the hostages) that we haven’t forgotten them,” said Shiri Albag, whose daughter is among the captives. She conveyed a message to Netanyahu: “We won’t let you rest until all of them are back, every last one of them,” she told the crowd, which displayed images of the hostages.

An official state ceremony focusing on acts of bravery and hope was scheduled for Monday evening. This ceremony was prerecorded without an audience — likely to prevent any disruptions — in the southern city of Ofakim, where over two dozen Israelis lost their lives.

Frustration over the government’s failure to prevent the attack and the lack of progress in returning the remaining hostages prompted families of the deceased and captives to organize a separate event in Tel Aviv.

Originally expected to draw tens of thousands of attendees, this event was significantly reduced due to restrictions on large gatherings stemming from concerns over potential missile threats from Iran and Hezbollah.

Hamas’ attack resulted in the deaths of 1,200 individuals, predominantly civilians, and led to around 250 people being taken hostage, casting a lasting impact on daily life in Israel. Many hostages remain in captivity, with no resolution in sight. Border communities have been disrupted, and tens of thousands have been displaced. Military personnel continue to face dangers in Gaza and Lebanon. Additionally, Israel has encountered ongoing international scrutiny regarding its wartime conduct, with investigations underway in two world courts.

The war in Gaza has resulted in over 41,000 Palestinian deaths, displacing most of the territory’s 2.3 million residents and triggering a humanitarian crisis characterized by widespread hunger. The conflict has left the coastal enclave in severe disrepair, with attempts at cease-fires led by the U.S. repeatedly failing.

