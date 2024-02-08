Israel-Gaza conflict completes four months: Netanyahu again rejects proposed ceasefire

New Delhi: The conflict between Israel and Gaza has reached a critical juncture, marking the completion of four months of relentless violence, death, and destruction with no respite in sight and now its tentacles spreading in the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meanwhile firmly rejected the proposal of ceasefire terms, coupled with escalating tensions and mounting casualties, despite the presence of US Secretary Antony Blinken in the region.

Netanyahu's dismissal of the ceasefire terms proposed by Hamas reflects a deep-seated determination to pursue what he perceives as a path to "total victory" in Gaza. Despite efforts to negotiate a resolution, Netanyahu characterised discussions with Hamas as futile, citing their terms as "bizarre" and signalling a lack of progress in reaching a peaceful agreement.

"There is no other solution but a complete and final victory," Netanyahu told a news conference on Wednesday. "If Hamas will survive in Gaza, it's only a question of time until the next massacre."

In response to Netanyahu's stance, senior Hamas leader official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters that his remarks were political bravado, suggesting a commitment to perpetuating the conflict rather than seeking genuine dialogue. Amidst this backdrop, efforts mediated by Egypt and Qatar continue, with a new round of negotiations expected to occur in Cairo.

Hamas's counter-offer to the ceasefire proposal outlined a phased plan aimed at addressing humanitarian concerns and facilitating the exchange of hostages. However, the grim reality on the ground persists, with the latest reports from the Palestinian Health Ministry documenting a staggering death toll, including at least 100 Palestinians killed in the past 24 hours alone.

Since the conflict's onset on October 7, the toll on civilian lives and infrastructure has been devastating. Thousands have been killed and tens of thousands injured on both sides, with significant portions of the Gaza Strip reduced to rubble. Moreover, the involvement of regional actors, including Iranian-backed proxies and Yemeni Houthis, has further complicated the situation, extending the conflict beyond the borders of Israel and Gaza.

In response to the escalating violence and regional instability, US Secretary of State Blinken is intensifying diplomatic efforts, embarking on a tour of West Asian countries for the fifth time since the conflict began.

His agenda includes discussions with key stakeholders and concerted efforts to secure the release of captives held with Hamas and Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

As yet another of Blinken's diplomatic efforts unfolds, the urgency of finding a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Gaza conflict has never been so grim. With lives hanging in the balance and the spectre of further violence looming, the international community is redoubling its efforts to bring an end to the suffering and pave the way for a lasting peace in the region that has not only affected Israel and Gaza but also damaged a huge global business.