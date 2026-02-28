Israel Iran War

Jerusalem (PTI): Israel has declared “an immediate state of emergency across the country" as it launched a preemptive attack on Iran, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday.

Sirens blared across the country as Israel launched “preemptive” attacks.

"The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel," Katz said.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Home Front Command warned civilians to stay close to bomb shelters as sirens sounded across the country.

A message from the Home Front command said that “due to the security situation,” civilians should ensure they know what the optimal protected shelter near them is and avoid non-essential travel.

The IDF said that the “proactive alert” is intended to prepare the public for the possibility of missile fire toward our territory.” The Army says that as of now, there is no need to enter shelters.

Meanwhile, passengers at the airport waiting to check in on Air India flight AI 140 from Tel Aviv to New Delhi had to leave their bags and rush to the bomb shelters.

A passenger told PTI that they were told to “forget everything” and immediately rush to the bomb shelter.

The Indian carrier has informed authorities that it will suspend its operations in the sector from tomorrow for a week “to monitor the evolving situation."