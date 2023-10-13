Israel orders the evacuation of 1.1 million people in northern Gaza within 24 hours

New Delhi: Israel's military on Friday directed the evacuation of northern Gaza, a region that is home to 1.1 people, within 24 hours, a UN spokesman said.

The order, delivered to the U.N., comes as Israel presses an offensive against Hamas militants. UN spokesman St phane Dujarric called the order "impossible" without "devastating humanitarian consequences."

This could signal an impending ground offensive, though the Israeli military has not yet confirmed such an appeal. On Thursday it said that while it was preparing, a decision has not yet been made. (AP)