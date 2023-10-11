Israel-Palestine war: Over 3,600 people, including Hamas militants, killed so far

New Delhi: The Israeli death toll from Hamas's attacks on the country has risen to at least 1,200, according to an early Wednesday update from Israel's public broadcaster KAN.

“3,418 people have been injured,” KAN added.

Israeli airstrikes since Saturday have resulted in 900 deaths in Gaza, including 260 children and 230 women, with an additional 4,500 individuals wounded, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said Tuesday.

The airstrikes have caused the deaths of 150 members of 22 families, six health workers, and eight journalists, while 15 health workers and 20 journalists have been wounded, the ministry said.

Airstrikes on residential neighborhoods have displaced approximately 140,000 citizens to U.N. shelters and hospitals, the ministry said. The U.N. is reporting that at least 200,000 residents have been displaced.

The strikes have targeted nine health institutions, including the Ministry of Health building, the Rimal Clinic, and the International Eye Center, and bombed 15 ambulances, the ministry said.

The situation is further complicated by fuel shortages and electrical outages affecting generators, the ministry said.

There are 21 casualties in West Bank with 130 injuries.

In Lebanon, 5 people were killed.

Besides, Israel said on Tuesday that it found about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants in Israeli territory.

In total, there have been over 3,600 people, including Hamas militants, have been killed since Saturday in the ongoing conflict.