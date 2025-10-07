Israel releases Pakistan Jamaat-e-Islami leader from detention

New Delhi: Pakistan Jamaat-e-Islami leader Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, who was detained by the Israeli authorities along with environmentalist Greta Thunberg, was released and handed over to the Jordanian authorities.

Former Senator was aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was intercepted by Israeli forces on October 2.

Organisers claimed that Global Flotilla was carrying medical supplies, food and other important items for the starved Gaza people.

Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar stated that Senator Mushtaq has been released and is now in the safe custody of the Pakistani Mission in Jordan.

He was handed over to the Pakistani embassy by the Jordanian and diplomats of other nations. Several European nations also played an important role in seeking the early release of Mushtaq Ahmed Khan.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that he is in good health and high spirits. Arrangements are being made to facilitate his return to Pakistan.

A massive protest was held in the port city of Karachi last evening to seek the immediate release of Jamaat-e-Islami leaders. The protestors also extended support to the Palestinian people.

The Pakistani government claimed that several of its nationals were on board the flotilla, which departed from European ports with medical supplies and food for civilians in Gaza amid months of Israeli aid blockades.

Earlier, Pakistani authorities approached Israel through the diplomatic channels of a friendly European country. “We have confirmed that former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad is in the custody of the Israeli occupying forces and is safe and in good health,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Mushtaq Ahmed Khan was presented before a court, which ordered his deportation.

The ministry said Pakistan had already coordinated the safe return of several citizens who disembarked earlier and expressed gratitude to “brotherly countries” that assisted in those efforts.