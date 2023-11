New Delhi: Israel on Wednesday released a purported video of a tunnel which it claimed was used by Hamas terrorists.

Advertisment

Sharing the video on X, Israel Defense Forces wrote: A first look into Hamas’ underground city, underneath the Shifa Hospital complex

A first look into Hamas’ underground city, underneath the Shifa Hospital complex: pic.twitter.com/O8gEQHAfJ6 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 22, 2023

NewsDrum has not verified the authenticity of the video.