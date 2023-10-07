Israel responds to Hamas attacks with 'Operation Iron Swords' in Gaza Strip

New Delhi: A major escalation occurred between Israel and Palestine when the Gaza Strip launched a barrage of approximately 5,000 rockets, coupled with a breach into Israel's southern territory, resulting in at least one fatality and 16 injuries. In response, Israel declared a "state of readiness for war" on Saturday.

The armed wing of Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack, announcing "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" and firing more than 5,000 rockets in the initial 20-minute strike.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was en route to the Defence Ministry Headquarters to conduct a comprehensive security assessment alongside heads of the security establishment, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

The Israeli Army initiated 'Operation Iron Swords' against the Hamas group in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the attacks from the region, as reported by Al Jazeera. This operation came on the heels of a significant infiltration attempt by Hamas into Israeli territory on Saturday, involving the launch of nearly 5,000 rockets and the deployment of armed individuals to target the Israeli population.

Israel's Iron Dome, an air defence system developed with support from the United States, plays a crucial role in intercepting short-range threats such as rockets, mortars, and drones. It complements Israel's multi-tier air defence system, which includes the Arrow-3, designed for intercepting ballistic missiles beyond the Earth's atmosphere.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officially declared a state of readiness for war, citing "widespread rocket fire into Israeli territory from Gaza" and terrorist infiltrations. The IDF urged residents in southern and central regions of the country to seek protection in designated areas, while those in the Gaza periphery were advised to remain in secure spaces.

Simultaneously, the Israel Defense Forces conducted retaliatory airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, initiated approximately two hours after Hamas launched a surprise attack.

In an official statement, the IDF indicated that Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi was overseeing the assessment and approval of action plans, firmly holding Hamas responsible for the attack.

The situation intensified when a barrage of rockets struck southern and central Israel on Saturday morning, even reaching Jerusalem, prompting warning sirens at around 8:15 a.m. local time. One rocket struck a building in the Gederot Regional Council, resulting in the tragic death of a woman in her 60s, as reported by Magen David Adom.

Magen David Adom reported treating 16 individuals across the country, with two in critical condition, six in moderate condition, and seven with minor injuries.

Media reported that hospitals also began receiving injured individuals. Asaf Harofeh Hospital treated six people, including two in serious condition, one in moderate condition, and three with mild injuries. Meanwhile, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant authorised a widespread call-up of reservists in response to Hamas's surprise attack.

According to Reuters, an Israeli military spokesman disclosed that Palestinians launched approximately 2,500 rockets at Israel, employing various means of infiltration, including paragliders, sea, and ground attacks.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu characterised the situation as "we are at war" in a video statement posted on social media.

The intelligence failure of Israel, renowned for its extensive and sophisticated intelligence networks, has raised questions about its inability to anticipate and prevent the coordinated assault launched by Hamas.

The nation possesses informants within militant groups not only in Palestinian territories but also in Lebanon, Syria, and other regions. Past operations have involved precision drone strikes and targeted assassinations, yet the surprise attack by Hamas caught Israel unprepared.

The Israeli military spokesman declined to comment on reports of Israelis being captured by Hamas, as reported by Reuters. Additionally, thousands of reservists were expected to be called up in response to the earlier rocket attacks on Israel.