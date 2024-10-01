Israel sends troops into Lebanon in a significant escalation

Tel Aviv: Israeli ground forces made “limited” moves into southern Lebanon early Tuesday, the country’s military said, marking a significant escalation of an offensive against Hezbollah militants.

The scope of the incursion was unclear and there were no immediate reports of clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters.

Hezbollah’s acting leader, Naim Kassem, promised the group will fight on following the death of its long-time chief Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah has denied that Israeli troops have entered Lebanon but says its fighters are ready for a “direct confrontation” if they cross the border.

In its first statement since Israel announced the start of ground operations, Hezbollah spokesman Mohammed Afifi said reports that Israeli forces had entered Lebanon were “false claims.”

He said Hezbollah fighters are ready “to have direct confrontation with enemy forces that dare to or try to enter Lebanon to inflict casualties among them.”

He also said Hezbollah’s firing of medium-range missiles toward central Israel earlier on Tuesday “is only the beginning.”

The Israeli military has ordered the evacuation of nearly two dozen Lebanese border communities.

The United Nations peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon says the Israeli military notified it the day before of its “intention to undertake limited ground incursions into Lebanon” and described it as a “dangerous development.” (AP)