Israel shows no intention to turn to mediators in resolving conflict with Iran: Kremlin aide

Israel is unwilling to look for mediation to switch its conflict with Iran on a peace track, a Russian Presidential aide said on Tuesday, amid escalating tensions between the two countries in West Asia.

"At the moment, we see an unwillingness on the part of Israel, at the very least, to engage in any kind of mediation or to enter the peace path at all. This is what we have observed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing.

He was responding to a question about whether there was any reaction at all to the Russian president’s readiness to mediate in the settlement of the Iranian-Israeli conflict.

Moscow does not see Israel’s intention to turn to any mediators in resolving the conflict with Iran “and to enter the peace track in general,” Peskov added.

“You all know that the Russian side and, in particular, President Putin said that Russia was ready to provide such mediation services if necessary,” he said.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during his talks with his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono underscored that the world must spare no effort to de-escalate the conflict between Israel and Iran and seek a diplomatic resolution.

"We stated today that we have close or identical positions on the majority of current international problems, including the most urgent ones — I mean the situation in the Middle East, Palestinian territories, and, naturally, Israel's attack on Iran and the need for the world community to spare no effort to calm the situation, to ease tensions and resolve all emerging issues at the negotiating table," Lavrov during press encounter after talks with Sugiono. Israel's 'Op Rising Lion' against Iran has virtually split the Russian social media with many taking note of the mainly Jewish-dominated Russian electronic media that has taken an anti-Iran stance. "I understand perfectly well those who these days publicly support their friends in Israel and do not express sympathy to their friends from Iran (for lack of such). Friendship is a feeling that does not require objectivity. But to show solidarity with the policy of the Israeli state and to supply their sympathies with cries of "Truth is on your side!" is already a political position, and a rather stupid and inhuman one at that," a Russian Christian wrote on his Facebook wall which was widely shared and commented.