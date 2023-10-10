Israel strikes two tunnels used by Hamas militants after fresh infiltration

New Delhi: The Israeli military said early Tuesday that it struck two tunnels used by Hamas militants to enter Israeli territory.

Advertisment

The news came a day after 70 militants infiltrated the Be’eri kibbutz Monday night. The small farming community has been a flashpoint of the conflict — the scene of a hostage standoff during the attack.

Authorities did not immediately provide more information on the location of the tunnels.

The militant group has used tunnels in the past. It has an established a network running from Gaza to Egypt to smuggle in weapons, as well as attack tunnels burrowing into Israel. (AP)