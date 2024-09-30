International

Israeli airstrike kills Hamas leader Fateh Sherif in Lebanon: IDF

Shailesh Khanduri
New Delhi: The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday said it conducted a strike that led to the elimination of Fateh Sherif, the head of the Lebanon branch of Hamas. 

The strike was carried out with precision in the early hours, IDF said in a post on X.

Sherif was not only a key figure in Hamas overseeing the coordination of terror activities in Lebanon, but he also played a role in linking Hamas with Hezbollah operatives. 

His activities extended to the recruitment of operatives and the acquisition of weapons. 

According to IDF, Sherif held a dual role as a member of the UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency), where he also served as the head of the UNRWA Teachers Union in Lebanon. 

Today's strike comes amidst heightened tensions in the region after the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Saturday in an Israeli airstrike.

 

