Israeli companies at Singapore Airshow - no sanctions or blacklist

Singapore: Israeli defence companies that participated in the recently held Singapore Airshow 2024 were not subjected to international sanctions, blacklist or embargo, the show organisers said.

Advertisment

Managing Director of Experia Events Private Limited Leck Chet Lam said that the company's practices were “consistent with international standards”.

The mega airshow was held from February 20-25 at the Changi Exhibition Centre.

“The participating companies have not had international sanctions imposed on them and have continued to participate in international defence events held in other countries after the (Israel-Hamas) conflict began,” TODAY newspaper quoted Leck as saying on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The Israeli Ministry of Defence and 11 of its defence contractors, including Israel Aerospace Industries, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Elbit Systems, were present at the show.

These companies have taken part in international defence events held in Australia, Dubai, France, Poland, South Korea, Thailand and the United States.

More than 1,000 participating firms from 50 countries or regions, including countries from the Middle East, exhibited at the Singapore Airshow this year, Leck said.

Advertisment

The event is usually held once every two years.

Leck's remarks came after Member of Parliament (MP) Nadia Ahmad Samdin filed a parliamentary question last month for Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, asking about the considerations for permitting Israeli defence firms to display arms and equipment at the Singapore Airshow.

She pointed out that some of the weapons displayed at the airshow were reportedly being used by the Israeli Defence Force in the Israel-Hamas war.

Advertisment

Back in 2013, a documentary called “The Lab” claimed that Israeli arms and ammunition were “field-tested” on Palestinians in the occupied territories, including Gaza, according to TODAY.

Recently, other international media outlets, such as Middle East Monitor, questioned whether field-tested weapons were being exhibited during the Singapore Airshow 2024.

In a written response to Nadia, Gan said: “The Singapore Airshow is organised by Experia Events Private Limited, which has discretion in the invitation of exhibitors, as long as exhibitors are not subject to prevailing sanctions by the United Nations or the Singapore Government.” Gan said that this stance is consistent with the government’s position on the Israel-Hamas conflict, which Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan had explained in Parliament on Feburary 29.

Advertisment

Balakrishnan said last week that Singapore would not ceremonially cut ties with nations every time it disagrees with their actions.

"Whatever we say or do diplomatically will not change the situation on the ground nor, I will add, will it influence Israel to suddenly change its policy, nor will it necessarily immediately reduce the suffering of the Palestinians," the minister had said.

Instead, it is important to maintain good ties with both Israel and the Palestinian Authority, he added then.

Leck on Wednesday said, “The Singapore Airshow is a platform for stakeholders within the aerospace and defence industry to network and engage in conversations, and activities at the airshow stay within these boundaries.”