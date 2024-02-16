Israeli Defence Forces arrest Hamas militant and suspects in raid on Nasser hospital

New Delhi: Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on the ground have detained a high-ranking Hamas militant and several other suspects during a raid on southern Gaza's main and only functioning hospital, according to a statement by Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the IDF's chief spokesman.

Advertisment

Among those captured was a militant allegedly a member of the armed Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine group involved in an attack inside Israel on October 7th, identified as an ambulance driver for Hamas who had transported a hostage into Gaza.

The raid, which forced hospital staff and patients to flee amidst gunfire, aimed to capture dozens of terror suspects, as claimed by the Israeli military. However, no evidence of kidnapped Israelis has been found yet, despite interrogations and testimonies from freed hostages. The search for evidence continues.

Israel launched the "precise and limited mission" at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis based on intelligence suggesting that terrorists were holding hostages there, a claim dismissed by the Hamas group.

Advertisment

Reports from the scene describe the conditions inside the hospital as "catastrophic and dangerous," leading to several patients evacuating the facility. Nahed Abu-Teima, the director of Nasser Hospital, appealed to international organizations such as the UN and Red Cross to assist in saving both patients and staff.

Nasser Hospital, one of the few still operational in Gaza, has been caught in the crossfire between IDF and militants for days. The latest operation occurred after thousands of displaced individuals sheltering at the hospital were ordered to evacuate the premises.

The escalation in violence comes amidst heightened international pressure on Israel to exercise restraint as they prepare an assault on the Rafah border bordering with President Joe Biden's reiterated warnings against launching military operations without credible plans to safeguard civilians. Similar concerns were echoed by leaders from France, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, emphasizing the human cost of the conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains firm on advancing military actions in Rafah, despite international calls for cessation. Netanyahu is rejecting unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state in the aftermath of recent violence.

As tensions continue to escalate, the situation in Gaza remains volatile, with calls for de-escalation and diplomatic solutions intensifying from the international community.