Israeli Embassy to US reports 100 civilians and soldiers kidnapped amid escalating tensions

New Delhi: The Israeli Embassy to the United States has proclaimed that approximately 100 individuals, including both civilians and soldiers, have been taken hostage.

Additionally, the embassy claims that more than 300 Israelis have lost their lives, and over 1,800 have sustained injuries. These figures, however, have not yet been officially confirmed by Israeli authorities.

Multiple reports suggest that dozens of Israeli civilians and soldiers have been abducted and transported to the Gaza Strip. Observers speculate that Hamas may use them as human shields to deter Israeli attacks in the region.

Concerns are mounting over the possibility of a significant ground invasion of Gaza after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to transform the besieged Palestinian enclave into a "deserted island" in response to one of the most substantial attacks Israel has experienced in decades.

Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu has vowed to exact "mighty vengeance" on Palestinian militants for what he has termed a "black day."

The Israeli military has advised residents in various areas of the Gaza Strip to evacuate their homes in anticipation of retaliatory strikes against Hamas.

Israel has also fired into Lebanese territory in response to mortar fire originating from there, targeting the Mount Dov area, a disputed territory claimed by Israel, Lebanon, and Syria.

Israel has issued warnings to Lebanon's militant Hezbollah organization, cautioning them not to become involved in the conflict. Hezbollah, like Hamas, is supported by Iran and has considerable influence in Lebanon. It engaged in a month-long war with Israel in 2006, and tensions have flared in the past, with recent artillery exchanges between the two sides.

The situation is rapidly evolving, with continued fighting in southern Israel between Hamas militants and Israeli defence forces. The international community including India has widely condemned Hamas' attack, and U.S. President Joe Biden has reaffirmed America's unwavering support for Israel.

The Israeli Air Force has released footage of its strikes on multiple buildings in the Gaza Strip, targeting Hamas military assets and operational infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia has called for an immediate halt to hostilities between Palestinians and Israel. This appeal holds significance given ongoing negotiations between Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United States aimed at normalizing relations between Riyadh and Tel Aviv.

The United Nations is actively monitoring the situation and emphasizes the importance of exercising maximum restraint. The UN Security Council has scheduled a private meeting to address the escalating crisis.

The UN Secretary-General, in a strong condemnation, has called for the immediate release of all abducted individuals and expressed deep concern for the civilian population. He urged all parties to prioritize diplomacy and seek a two-state solution, emphasizing that violence cannot bring a lasting resolution to the conflict.

The UN's Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process has echoed these sentiments, denouncing attacks on Israeli towns and cities near the Gaza Strip as heinous and targeting civilians. He has called for immediate de-escalation and urged all sides to protect civilians from harm.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood," which involved coordinated attacks, including over 5,000 rockets fired into Israel from various locations in Gaza and a ground operation. In response, Israel declared a state of war, mobilized military reservists, and initiated "Operation Iron Sword," involving airstrikes on Gaza via air, land, and sea.

As of the latest reports, the Ministry of Health in Gaza has reported 232 fatalities and 1,697 injuries. In Israel, between 200 to 230 individuals are reportedly killed.

The conflict has resulted in a large-scale displacement of civilians, with over 20,000 Internally Displaced Persons seeking shelter in UNRWA schools across the Gaza Strip. Relief operations are on hold, and civilians continue to endure the devastating consequences of the conflict.

As the Israel-Hamas conflict unfolds with escalating violence, the international community closely watches with daunting diplomatic and humanitarian challenges ahead and high stakes involved.