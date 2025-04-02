Israeli Foreign Ministry screens John Abraham's film 'The Diplomat' as it welcomes new Indian envoy

Jerusalem, Apr 2 (PTI) In a first-of-its-kind gesture extended to welcome an incoming foreign diplomat, the Israeli Foreign Ministry on Tuesday evening screened the world premiere of The Diplomat, a film starring John Abraham, which is based on a real crisis that India's new envoy, JP Singh, was involved in solving.

Israel's Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa'ar, met Singh, India's Ambassador to Israel, before the screening in the auditorium of the Ministry, wishing him a successful tenure ahead.

He expressed regret at his inability to watch the film with a select audience due to an urgent call from the Prime Minister's office.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a recorded message, commended the main character of the film, emphasising that "an occasional insight into an unusual occurrence is always a welcome departure." "I understand that The Diplomat is being screened in Israel for a select audience, including those from the diplomatic community. This film will naturally interest all those in our profession. It is a reminder that we need to think in our field that not every situation has an SOP. In fact, every day is a new day," Jaishankar, a career diplomat who had served as the Foreign Secretary, stressed.

"Now, I myself was involved in this matter and, to that extent, have an insider's perspective. But I haven't yet seen the film, so I hesitate to offer more comments. But I do commend its main character, who currently happens to be our envoy to Israel, Ambassador JP Singh," the EAM added.

He also applauded the "enthusiasm and commitment" of John Abraham, the lead actor who plays the role of Singh in the film.

"But most of all, my best wishes to the diplomats the world over. We work every day, mostly behind the scenes. But an occasional insight into an unusual occurrence is always a welcome departure. I am confident that you all will enjoy the movie," Jaishankar said.

Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Director General, Eden Bar Tal, in his address to the audience, talked about the strategic importance Israel attaches to its relations with India, "a partnership between two ancient nations and people grounded in shared values, deep belief in moderation, and building a prosperous future through technological innovation." "Today is another opportunity to engage in a meaningful event that demonstrates the special relationship between India and Israel," he asserted, adding that "the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs is proud to host this inspiring and important film." "It powerfully conveys the quiet heroism of diplomacy, which often takes place far from the headlines, yet has a decisive impact on peace, security, and human lives. The film shows how important diplomacy is in saving lives through peaceful means. An exceptionally important message for our times. Ambassador Singh brings great honour to the diplomatic profession as seen in the film," Bar Tal noted.

Welcoming Singh to Israel, the DG of the Israeli Foreign Ministry said, "Your commitment to diplomacy, international cooperation, and mutual understanding has been inspiring to our profession." He also called for enhanced cooperation between the entertainment industries of the two countries.

Just back from India after a "strategic visit" to India, his first one, where he engaged in constructive and practical discussions to advance their joint interests, Bar Tal emphasised that "during my time there, I discovered the true secret of India - it's your people." "The hospitality, creativity, and kindness have left a lasting impression on me for the rest of my life," the senior diplomat stressed.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry, in a tweet, described the event as a "powerful evening in Jerusalem" to "celebrate the friendship between India and Israel." "After watching the film, I felt that I am proud to be a diplomat. Sometimes, one ponders if it was the right choice in life. The movie has convinced me that I chose the right path," said Nurit Tinari, the Head of the Cultural Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Singh, in his address, outlined two important lessons learned while working to deal with the crisis shown in the film-- teamwork and the support of the political leadership.

"The embassy's team came together in this crisis. Everyone helped each other. Secondly, and most importantly, is the support of your leadership," the Indian Ambassador said.

"In my last assignment in Delhi, I had to attend several meetings dealing with crises in various parts of the world. During these meetings, the direction from the leadership, and I say from Prime Minister Modi, was very clear: the life of every citizen matters, and please ensure the safety and security of every Indian," Singh asserted.

"He (PM Modi) would always say to bring back all citizens in crisis. Who will understand that better than you people and your government, facing an acute problem regarding hostages? We pray for the safe and early return of all the hostages back home," the envoy said.

Singh applauded John Abraham for his performance in The Diplomat and noted that he was a keen follower of geopolitical developments.

The film features Abraham as Singh and Sadia Khateeb as Uzma Ahmed. It is set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan relations and shows how Singh’s life is turned upside down when a woman turns up at the Indian High Commission seeking refuge.

She claims to be an Indian citizen who was abducted and forced to marry a Pakistani national, who she thought genuinely loved her. As tensions rise, Singh must navigate the complexities of international diplomacy, the Pakistani legal system, and the pressure from both governments to resolve the matter and help the woman return to India.

The Diplomat, directed by Shivam Nair, was released on March 14 in India. HM PTI ARD ARD