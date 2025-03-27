Israeli Foreign Ministry to screen John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' as a special gesture to new Indian envoy

Jerusalem, Mar 27 (PTI) In a special gesture to welcome JP Singh, India's new envoy to Israel, the country's foreign ministry is planning to screen John Abraham starrer "The Diplomat", which is based on a real incident that Singh solved.

The rare gesture is meant to extend a warm welcome to India's new ambassador to Israel and also to emphasise the "strong bond" between the two countries.

"The film celebrates the strength and dignity of Indian diplomacy. It is going to be a historic premiere, the world premiere of the film outside India. That Israel is the first country to host this screening is a strong statement and demonstrates the strength of our bilateral relationship", Nurit Tinari, the Head of the Israeli Foreign Ministry's Cultural Division, told PTI.

Israeli foreign minister, Gideon Sa'ar, will also attend the screening meant for a select audience at the ministry. The foreign diplomatic corps in Israel and other dignitaries have also been invited for the same, Tinari added.

The film features Abraham as Singh and Sadia Khateeb as Uzma Ahmed. It is set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan relations and shows how Singh's life is turned upside down when a woman turns up at the Indian High Commission seeking refuge. She claims to be an Indian citizen who was abducted and forced to marry a Pakistani national, who she thought genuinely loved her.

As tensions rise, Singh must navigate the complexities of international diplomacy, Pakistani legal system, and the pressure from both the governments to resolve the matter and help the woman come back to India.

"The Diplomat", directed by Shivam Nair, released on March 14 in India. PTI HM BK BK