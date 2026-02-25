Israeli media hails Modi

Jerusalem (PTI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left for Israel from India for a visit expected to upgrade the bilateral ties to a new level, the Israeli media is describing the trip as a "strategic reset", a "landmark moment" and a "defining" phase.

Leading Israeli publications have given prominent coverage to Modi's trip, portraying it as a significant visit by a friend at a crucial juncture for the country.

From government officials to ordinary citizens, the excitement surrounding the visit is palpable across Jerusalem. Any Indian walking down the streets is constantly greeted with “namaste” every few yards.

Roads leading to the Knesset were adorned with Indian and Israeli flags, and the parliament building was illuminated in the colours of the Indian tricolour.

People involved in the preparations were seen warmly greeting every Indians around and enquiring if "things looked good, and it was all properly done".

Despite the visit intersecting with Israel's domestic politics, the opposition has sought to distance itself from any perception of being anti-India or critical of Modi, while acknowledging India as an "important ally" that "they appreciate".

Leading English daily, The Jerusalem Post, described the visit as a “strategic reset” marking a "new phase" in relations, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promotes a “hexagon of alliances” with India as a "central pillar", alongside Greece, Cyprus, select Arab states and others.

Several publications termed Modi's scheduled address to the Knesset, the first by an Indian Prime Minister, as "historic".

Israeli media highlighted that the already "robust relationship" would gain "more substance" through high-level cooperation in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum Computing, and Cybersecurity, along with a shift in defence ties towards joint production.

The "personal chemistry" between Netanyahu and Modi also figured prominently, with leading publications publishing the photos of the two leaders walking barefoot on a beach during Modi's 2017 visit to the Jewish nation.

The image had gone viral on social media, with internet users labelling it as "bromance".

Netanyahu's official X handle also posted a video titled "A Look Back" with a caption saying: "From historic visits to warm moments of friendship", building a "remarkable partnership".

The Israeli Prime Minister has repeatedly spoken in recent days about his "personal relationship" with Modi and described India as a “gigantic” and "global" power.

The ongoing negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) project were also highlighted by sections of the media.

While some publications pointed to domestic political frictions, they noted that both the government and opposition "stand united" in their approach towards India.

India and Israel's relations will be upgraded to a "special strategic partnership" level during Prime Minister Modi's visit, marking a "significant leap" similar to Jerusalem's ties with countries such as the US and Germany, sources here told PTI.

The upgraded agreement allows for a further developed stage of ties that will lead to joint “development of advanced defence systems” and an understanding to “stand by each other in times of need”.

"The two countries have been reliable partners over the years, and this has been proven during hours of crisis. This is now only being formally recognised during PM Modi's visit,” the sources said.

Modi is scheduled to arrive here on Wednesday afternoon at 12:45 local time and will be received at the airport by Netanyahu and his wife, Sara. The two leaders will hold a brief one-on-one meeting before Modi proceeds to Jerusalem.

In Jerusalem, Modi will meet members of the Indian community and address the Knesset (Israeli parliament).

On Wednesday evening, Modi will attend an exhibition showcasing Israel's technological advancement, with top Israeli executives in attendance.

He will pay tribute to the victims of the Holocaust at Yad Vashem on Thursday morning before meeting Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Several MoUs are expected to be signed, including a key agreement on defence cooperation, on Thursday.

“As part of the agreements, a secrecy mechanism will be established that will open several new categories so far unavailable,” sources told PTI.