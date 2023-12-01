Israeli military resumes airstrikes against Hamas as truce ends

New Delhi: Today, the Israeli military restarted its combat operations against the group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. They claim that Hamas violated the recently ended seven-day ceasefire. During the truce, which lasted a week, 110 hostages held by Hamas and 240 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel were released.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that their fighter jets are currently striking Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. Multiple air strikes have been confirmed in the southern Gaza Strip, as reported by the Hamas-run Interior and National Security Ministry on its Telegram account.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shared that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed the intention to resume military operations, possibly within days.

However, Blinken stressed the importance of a measured approach. He urged Israel to implement "humanitarian civilian protection plans" before returning to conflict, including the clear designation of safe areas in central and southern Gaza for civilians and avoiding significant displacement.

Blinken also highlighted the need to protect critical infrastructure such as hospitals, power stations, and water facilities, emphasizing that damage to these must be avoided. While recognizing Israel's advanced military capabilities, Blinken underscored its responsibility to neutralize threats while minimizing harm to innocent civilians.

Meanwhile, ongoing discussions about the ceasefire extension are taking place, with the United States actively involved in diplomatic efforts. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who recently visited Israel and the West Bank, stressed the urgency of the situation, stating that the US is working "by the hour" with Qatar, Egypt, and Israel to explore options for an extension.

The situation remains uncertain, with discussions ongoing and the potential for the resumption of full military operations. The international community closely monitors developments in the region.