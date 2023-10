Jerusalem: The Israeli military says it is striking targets in the Gaza Strip as air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem after the Hamas militant group announced a new operation against Israel.

The sounds of at least three explosions could be heard as Israel deployed anti-rocket defenses.

The attack on Jerusalem is considered a major escalation by Israel.

Earlier, the leader of Hamas' military wing said over 5,000 rockets were fired into Israel. (AP)