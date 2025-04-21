Israeli President urges India to deepen ties by working together on geostrategic issues

Jerusalem, Apr 21 (PTI) Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday urged India to further deepen bilateral ties by working together on geostrategic issues, especially emphasising on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) project, which he described as the "future of the world".

"We have a huge respect for the nation of India and its leadership. Israelis love your country. I can only anxiously wait to visit your country and host your President and Prime Minister in Israel," Herzog told India's newly appointed Ambassador to Israel J P Singh, who presented his credentials at a ceremony at the President's Official residence.

"I wish you great success in your term. We can only go from height to height," the Israeli President said, welcoming India's new envoy.

He urged India and Israel "to work together on the geostrategic issues, on the strategic issues, getting the hostages back home, preventing Iran (from acquiring nuclear weapons), moving towards peace and inclusion, connectivity and of course enhancing the incredible relations between our people".

Touching upon areas of cooperation between the two countries, Herzog described the IMEC as the "future of the world", which has the potential to change the entire geostrategic situation of the globe.

"I think your greatest role will be the IMEC. IMEC is the future of the world, not only the region. The connectivity between Israel and India will change the geostrategic situation in Europe, the United States, the Far East, and Australia. It's up to you, and I am here to help you," he said.

The IMEC project was announced during the New Delhi G20 summit in 2023 as a project to link infrastructure from India to Europe, connecting Asia through the Middle East to Europe, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had dubbed as the "largest cooperation project in our history" that will "change the face of the Middle East, Israel, and will affect the entire world". During the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington in February, US President Donald Trump said he agreed with the Indian leader to enhance the scope of the project, linking it right up to America.

Singh emphasised the strategic partnership between India and Israel, noting that they had stood by each other in the hour of crisis. "We have helped each other and we need to further build on this strategic partnership. We are engaged with each other in a number of areas - in agriculture, water management, IT sector as well as defence cooperation. IMEC is a very important initiative," Singh said.

"As you know, the agreement (IMEC) was signed when India was heading the G20 Presidency and this will connect the big Indian civilisation with Europe and the Atlantic shores and it will pass through this region. Similarly, I2U2 is another initiative which is very important for both the countries," the Indian envoy noted. The I2U2 group, comprising India, Israel, the US and the UAE, emerged during the visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Israel in October 2021 when the foreign ministers of the four countries held a virtual meet, announcing that they intend to advance physical connectivity between countries in the Middle East region, among others.

Herzog agreed to the importance of I2U2, calling ties with UAE "very important".

Singh also emphasised the path of "dialogue and diplomacy to achieve peace in the region" and wished for an early and safe return of all the hostages.

"We all are passing through a very difficult phase and for us dialogue and diplomacy is the way we can achieve peace in the region. I know that Israel, in particular, is passing through a very difficult phase. We hope and pray for an early and safe return of all the hostages," he said.

Herzog responded, saying, "This is our highest priority. We want to see all our hostages back home. Till the last one of them. They are going through hell and we are very worried and disturbed by it".

"I would add that it requires enormous international effort and I also want to thank your government and your Prime Minister for standing near Israel and with Israel from day one, October 7th. I met your Prime Minister in the previous Climate Conference in UAE and I know he has extremely good relations with our Prime Minister. Our governments enjoy strong relations," he added.

Herzog also talked about Iran's efforts to achieve nuclear capability and Israel's resolve to foil it at any cost.

"You know that the Iranian situation is now at the centre of it all and we sincerely hope that there will be major developments that will prevent Iran from its goal of achieving nuclear capability," Herzog said, hoping that the negotiations between the US and Iran will lead to certain developments.

The US has recently held two rounds of talks with Tehran, under Omani mediation, to find a diplomatic solution to Iran's nuclear programme.

Israel has said it will "keep all options on the table" to foil Iran acquiring nuclear capability, which the Jewish state considers an existential threat.

Iran maintains that its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes.