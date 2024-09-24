Israeli strikes in Lebanon leave more than 550 dead, thousands flee

Lebanon: Israeli strikes on Lebanon killed at least 558 people, including more than 90 women and children, Lebanese authorities said, in the deadliest barrage since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war.

Thousands of Lebanese fled the south, and the main highway out of the southern port city of Sidon was jammed with cars heading toward Beirut in the biggest exodus since 2006.

Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire since the Israel-Hamas war began in the Gaza Strip.

Israel targets Hezbollah weapon sites

Israel’s military spokesman says Israeli warplanes struck 1,300 Hezbollah targets, destroying tens of thousands of rockets in the group’s arsenal. Lebanon’s Health Minister said some strikes hit hospitals, medical centers and ambulances.

Evacuations underway

U.S. to send troops

The Pentagon said Monday it was sending additional troops to the Middle East, and President Joe Biden said he was working to de-escalate the situation. (AP)