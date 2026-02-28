Dubai (AP): The death toll in an Israeli-US strike on a girls' school in southern Iran rises to at least 40, the state-run IRNA news agency reported on Saturday.

At least 45 others were wounded in the attack in Minab in Iran's Hormozgan province.

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has a base in the city.

Neither the US nor Israel has offered any details on the campaign so far.

The US and Israel launched an attack Saturday on Iran, with the first apparent strike happening near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian media reported strikes nationwide, and smoke could be seen rising from the capital.

In Tehran, witnesses heard the first blast by Khamenei's office. Iranian state television later reported on the explosion, without offering a cause.

Sirens sounded across Israel at the same time as it closed its airspace. The Israeli military said that it had issued a “proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the state of Israel.”

More explosions struck Iran's capital after Israel said it was attacking the country. Authorities have offered no casualty information from the strikes.

Meanwhile, Iran shut down its airspace and mobile phone services were cut.

The warning to pilots came out as explosions rang out across Tehran, the Iranian capital.