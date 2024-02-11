Israel's planned offensive in Rafah sparks global concerns and alarm

New Delhi: Warnings of a looming catastrophe are echoing across the international community as Israel plans a potential offensive in Rafah, a densely populated city in southern Gaza with 1.3 million displaced persons living in the congested area along with the already living inhabitants.

Advertisment

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered preparations for the evacuation of approximately a million plus residents, many of whom are already displaced several times and have nowhere else to flee.

The proposed offensive has elicited sharp criticism from global leaders.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the UK, the EU, the Netherlands, and the UN have all voiced serious concerns, emphasizing the dire humanitarian consequences such an operation could entail.

Advertisment

The United Nations expressed profound concern over Israel's proposed plan, emphasizing its extreme worry about the potential consequences. Human Rights Watch echoed these sentiments, warning that a mass evacuation would result in catastrophic outcomes.

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry issued a stark warning, emphasizing the grave repercussions of targeting Rafah.

Similarly, the United Arab Emirates voiced serious concerns, stating that Israel's plan threatened to escalate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and lead to further loss of innocent lives as Gaza rulers warned of potentially tens of thousands of casualties.

Advertisment

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell joined the chorus of condemnation, emphasizing the risk of heightened tensions with Egypt and an unspeakable humanitarian disaster.

Hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians in Rafah express grave concerns as they find themselves with no alternative refuge.

Meanwhile, in northern Gaza, residents described scenes of "utter devastation" caused by Israeli military actions, with some families resorting to drinking water from toilets in a desperate attempt to survive.

Advertisment

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached a critical stage, marked by severe shortages of essential supplies and widespread destruction of infrastructure. The conflict has resulted in thousands of Palestinian casualties and forced many to flee their homes repeatedly.

Despite calls for de-escalation and diplomatic efforts to find a resolution, Prime Minister Netanyahu's rejection of proposed ceasefire terms has heightened tensions.

Criticism from the United States, the European Union, and the United Nations has intensified as military actions persist.

Advertisment

Aid organizations face significant challenges in evacuating civilians from Rafah. The United Nations' humanitarian coordinator for Gaza has issued warnings of an impending crisis, emphasizing the plight of civilians left with nowhere else to seek refuge.

As airstrikes continue to claim lives and reports of underground tunnels near civilian infrastructure emerge, concerns grow about further violence and destruction.

Analysts and political observers say urgent action is imperative to prevent a full-scale catastrophe in Rafah and the wider Gaza Strip.

Advertisment

Amidst escalating tensions, Israeli military actions in Rafah have resulted in casualties on both sides. While the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) claims to have targeted senior Hamas operatives, Palestinian authorities in Gaza report civilian deaths, further intensifying the situation.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has already reached alarming levels and has entered its fifth month running with reports of destruction in northern Gaza.

Cross-border strikes into Lebanon by Israeli forces have added to the volatility of the region. Iran's involvement in the conflict adds another layer of complexity.

With Iran's foreign minister meeting with Hezbollah leaders to discuss ongoing clashes with Israeli forces, there are concerns that the conflict could escalate further. The exchange of messages between Iran and the US underscores the potential for broader regional repercussions.

Domestically, protests in Israel calling for Netanyahu's removal, new elections, and the release of hostages reflect growing discontent with the government's handling of the situation. As tensions escalate both domestically and internationally, the spectre of a catastrophic escalation looms large over the region.