Italy: At least 21 killed in bus crash in Venice

Rome: A bus carrying foreign tourists, including Ukrainians, crashed near the Italian city of Venice when it fell from an elevated street, killing at least 21 people and injuring 18 others, authorities said.

Four of the injured were in serious condition following the accident in the Mestre borough, on the mainland opposite the historic old city of Venice, on Tuesday, said Renato Boraso, a Venice city official.

Two of the dead were children, Venice prefect Michele Di Bari said.

Boraso confirmed that some of the victims are Ukrainians, and said the bus was bringing tourists to a camping site.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on X that the scene of the crash was "apocalyptic" and that he had already declared the "city's mourning" for the "numerous victims" who were on the bus.

Un’immane tragedia ha colpito questa sera la nostra comunità.

Ho disposto da subito il lutto cittadino, in memoria delle numerose vittime che erano nell’autobus caduto.

Una scena apocalittica, non ci sono parole. pic.twitter.com/APnsQoPMkL — Luigi Brugnaro (@LuigiBrugnaro) October 3, 2023

According to local media, the bus fell a few metres before crashing close to Mestre's railway tracks, where it caught fire. Emergency crews were on the scene.

Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her "deepest sorrow" after the crash. (AP)