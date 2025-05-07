It's a shame: Trump's first reaction on India-Pakistan war situation

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump reacted sharply to Indian armed forces' precision strikes on terrorists in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"It's a shame. We just heard about it as we were walking through the doors of the Oval. Just heard about it. I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past," said Trump in his press briefing.

Trump further added, "They've been fighting for a long time. They've been fighting for many, many decades. And centuries, actually, if you think about it. I hope it ends very quickly."

Speaking during the swearing-in of several members of his administration, including Steve Witkoff.

India said on early Wednesday that it has carried out Operation Sindoor hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

India targeted the terror infrastructure from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed, the Indian Army said.

Altogether, nine sites have been targeted, it said.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," the Indian Army said.

"These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable," it said.