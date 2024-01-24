"It's not over! No way!": Nikki Haley after trump wins New Hampshire primary

New Delhi: "It's not over! No way!" said Nikki Haley after the results of the New Hampshire primary declared Donald Trump as the winner.

Advertisment

Addressing her supporters after the defeat, Haley said, "Now you've all heard the chatter among the political class. They're falling all over themselves saying this race is over. It's not over! No way!"

"Well, I have news for all of them. New Hampshire is first in the nation. It is not the last in the nation. This race is far from over. There are dozens of states left to go. And the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina. At one point in this campaign there were 14 of us running and we were at 2% in the polls. Well I'm a fighter And now we're the last one standing next to Donald Trump. And today we got close to half of the vote. And today we got close to half of the vote. We still have a ways to go, but we keep moving up," Haley said.

I’ve got bad news for the political establishment: I’m not going anywhere…except to my sweet South Carolina. We’re not going to let them coronate Donald Trump when 48 states haven’t voted. #BringIt pic.twitter.com/lNfVjjL0E9 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 24, 2024

Major American media outlets called the Republican primary race in favour of Trump with one-fourth of the votes being counted. Trump was leading with 52.5 per cent of the votes counted and Haley 46.6 per cent. Haley, political pundits said performed much better than expected. She is the only Republican left in the race standing against the mighty Trump.