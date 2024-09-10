Jailed former PM Imran Khan shuts doors on negotiations with establishment

Islamabad, Sep 10 (PTI) Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced to shut the doors on negotiations with the establishment.

Speaking with journalists at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after hearing of a case, Khan, 71, accused the establishment of deceiving him (PTI) and said that he instructed his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party not to engage in any discussions.

“The establishment has deceived us, and from today, I am closing the doors to negotiations with the establishment and any other party,” the PTI founder said.

Khan said that he had allowed six party leaders to negotiate with the establishment but had not stopped anyone from engaging in talks.

He once again said permission for the September 8 rally was given by the establishment, and also announced the next rally in Lahore.

“Whether we get permission or not, we will hold the rally in Lahore on September 21,” he said.

The former premier also defended the controversial speech made by party leader Ali Amin Gandapur, the Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, by saying that Gandapur had merely expressed the "nation's sentiments" and castigated those who were apologetic on his remarks.

“Party members who had apologised for Gandapur’s remarks are weak cowards; they should not remain in the PTI,” Khan said.

Gandapur had not only criticised the army but also threatened to release Khan by force if he was not set free within two weeks.

When asked about the allegation by his former confidante and party leader Faisal Vawda regarding involvement in the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif, Khan denied any wrongdoing and called for an open trial to reveal the truth.

"Everyone knows who Faisal Vawda is speaking for," Khan said about the journalist, who is considered close to the army.

Khan also alleged that a person with a stick makes decisions in the country and his decisions become law. He said that only democracy and the rule of law could save Pakistan. PTI SH PY PY PY