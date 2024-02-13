Jailed Imran Khan's party forms special committees to strategise government formation in Centre, Punjab, KP

Islamabad, Feb 13 (PTI) Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party has established special committees to strategise the government formation at the Centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Advertisment

Participants during the party’s core committee meeting agreed to early completion of the nomination process for important government and parliamentary positions according to the recommendations and strategies proposed by the committees, Dawn News cited a statement as saying on Monday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is formulating a plan to form its government in the Centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after independent candidates backed by the party bagged 101 of the 266 National Assembly seats in the recently concluded February 8 elections marred by allegations of rigging.

The PTI-backed candidates ran as independents due to the party losing the election symbol of ‘bat’ following controversy surrounding its intra-party elections.

Advertisment

The statement issued after the party’s core committee said specialised committees entrusted with the responsibility of devising strategies for government formation in these pivotal regions had been constituted.

These committees are focused on accelerating the nomination process for crucial governmental and parliamentary roles, guided by their proposed recommendations and strategies, it said.

The PTI in the statement affirmed its commitment to prevent any unethical endeavours to hand over the cash-strapped country’s leadership to individuals with criminal backgrounds.

Advertisment

The party maintained that the people bestowed upon the party's founding chairman Imran Khan an “unparalleled certificate of patriotism”, giving a “heavy mandate” to his party.

Separately, PTI leaders held a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi to brief him on the alleged irregularities during the elections.

According to a statement issued by the president's office, President Alvi during his meeting with PTI leaders Raoof Hassan and Umer Niazi was apprised of the party's stance and reiterated that Form-45, issued in various constituencies, reflected the facts of the electoral outcomes.

Advertisment

They emphasised that despite attempts to pressurise the party, snatching of electoral symbols, and numerous arrests, PTI emerged victorious against all odds.

According to the party, the PTI was cruising with a lead of 170 National Assembly seats before the alleged rigging swung the pendulum in favour of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party.

Around 60 million, or approximately 47 per cent, of nearly 129 million voters cast their ballots last Thursday to elect a new government to bring cash-strapped Pakistan out of financial crunch. PTI PY AKJ PY PY