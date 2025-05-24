Jaishakar appreciates contribution of Indian diaspora to New Delhi’s deepening ties with Germany

Berlin, May 24 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday had an interaction with the Indian diaspora here and appreciated their contribution to New Delhi’s deepening partnership with Germany.

Jaishankar is in Berlin in the concluding leg of his three-nation tour to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany.

“A good interaction today with representatives of the Indian community in Germany. Appreciated their contribution to our deepening partnership. Urged them to share the India Story. And help realize the full potential of our ties,” he wrote on X.

On Friday, Jaishankar said India has zero-tolerance for terrorism and New Delhi will “never give in to nuclear blackmail,” referring to the cross-border links to the Pahalgam massacre.

In his remarks at a joint press conference with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul after holding talks with him, the external affairs minister also said, “India will deal with Pakistan purely bilaterally” and there should be “no confusion in any quarter” in that regard.

“I came to Berlin in the immediate aftermath of India responding to the Pahalgam terror attack. Let me share with you what I conveyed to Mr Wadephul in that context. India has zero-tolerance for terrorism. India will never give in to nuclear blackmail,” he said.

“And, India will deal with Pakistan purely bilaterally. There should be no confusion in any quarter in that regard,” Jaishankar told media persons.

Earlier on Friday, Jaishankar met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and on Thursday held an interaction with the German Bundestag (Parliament). PTI GSP GSP