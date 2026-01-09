S Jaishankar Emmanuel Macron

Paris: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed contemporary global developments and appreciated his “positive sentiments for our Strategic Partnership”.

Jaishankar, who is on a six-day visit to France and Luxembourg, also addressed the Ambassadors’ Conference of France on Thursday.

“Delighted to call on President @EmmanuelMacron of France today and convey warm wishes of PM @narendramodi,” Jaishankar said in a social media post.

“Deeply appreciate his perspectives on contemporary global developments and positive sentiments for our Strategic Partnership,” he added.

The external affairs minister, in another post on X, said it was an honour to address the Ambassadors’ Conference of France.

“Underlined contemporary global shifts driven by trade, finance, technology, energy, resources and connectivity. Changes in mindset have been the crucial factor,” he said.

“As well as the significance of India France partnership in promoting multi-polarity and strategic autonomy,” he added.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar said India is strengthening its relationship with Europe and both sides can bring more stability into the international economy and global politics after holding talks with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot.

The external affairs minister said Europe is an important player in global politics and it is necessary that India strengthens its relationship with it.

The two ministers largely focussed on preparing grounds for Macron's visit to India next month to participate in the AI Summit.

On Monday, Jaishankar met International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol and discussed global energy issues, including oil markets and nuclear power.

Separately, Jaishankar also interacted with participants of the French-Indian Young Talents Program by Chambre de Commerce et d'Industrie Franco Indienne in Paris.

The external affairs minister also held talks with Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden and Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Luxembourg during the visit.