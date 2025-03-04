Jaishankar arrives in London, begins UK, Ireland visit

London: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar arrived in London on Tuesday to begin his six-day visit to strengthen bilateral cooperation with the UK and Ireland.

In a pre-visit statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Jaishankar’s visit will renew India’s friendly ties with both countries.

“India and the UK share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has strengthened across diverse areas including defence and security, trade and economy, health, education, people-to-people ties,” the MEA said.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the EAM will hold high-level talks with his British counterpart, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, several other dignitaries, and members of the Indian community in Britain.

The focus of his closed-door discussions will be around the recently re-launched India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, wider foreign policy and security issues amid the UK’s attempt at taking a diplomatic lead on finding a “lasting peace” in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

On Wednesday evening, Jaishankar is scheduled for an in-conversation session at the Chatham House think tank in London on ‘India’s rise and role in the world’.

On Thursday, he is expected in Dublin to meet his Irish counterpart Simon Harris and Indian community members in Ireland.

“India and Ireland share friendly bilateral relations based on shared democratic values, cultural ties and growing economic engagements,” the MEA stated.

The EAM will on Friday return to the UK to inaugurate a new Consulate General of India in Belfast, Northern Ireland, before making his way to Manchester to open another Indian Consulate in the northern England city on Saturday.

Jaishankar is expected to be joined by UK Foreign Office Minister for the Indo-Pacific Catherine West.

A diaspora event coinciding with International Women’s Day on March 8 is expected at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.