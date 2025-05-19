Jaishankar arrives in Netherlands on first leg of three-nation tour

The Hague, May 19 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday arrived in the Netherlands to hold discussions with the country's leadership to further boost bilateral ties.

Jaishankar is here on the first leg of his three-nation trip that will also take him to Denmark and Germany. This is Jaishankar's first foreign visit after the four-day-long military confrontation between Indian and Pakistani armed forces.

"EAM @DrSJaishankar arrived in the Netherlands on an official visit today. He was welcomed by Ambassador @ktuhinv and Gabriella Sancisi, Director, Protocol and Host Country Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The visit will further boost the India-Netherlands ties," the Indian Embassy in the Hague posted on X.

Jaishankar will meet the leadership of the three countries and hold discussions with his counterparts on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and global matters of mutual interest.

It is expected that Jaishankar will also apprise his counterparts in the three nations about India's decision to launch Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Under Operation Sindoor, India on early May 7 destroyed nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The two sides reached an understanding on cessation of hostilities on May 10 after four days of confrontations. PTI NSA NSA