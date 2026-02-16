Jaishankar discusses ‘deepening cooperation’ with Canadian counterpart Anita Anand in Munich

Munich, Feb 16 (PTI) Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand discussed “deepening cooperation” and “partnership opportunities” between the two countries on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference ahead of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s likely visit to India next month. This marks the fifth meeting between the ministers since September 2025, reflecting the growing momentum in the Canada-India relationship, a statement issued by Global Affairs Canada (GAC) said on Sunday. “Was great to sit down and catch up with FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada. India-Canada ties continue their steady progress,” Jaishankar posted on social media after the meeting on Saturday.

The two ministers discussed deepening cooperation in several areas, including energy, technology, and trade.

“Good to see my Indian counterpart Minister @DrSJaishankar to discuss the Canada–India relationship and the work ahead to advance our shared interests,” Anand posted on social media. Anand noted India's importance as a partner for Canada as the two ministers shared technological benefits and significant partnership opportunities for businesses, industries and workers of both countries. “Canada remains committed to constructive engagement, and I look forward to continuing our efforts in India,” she added.

The ministers also underscored the substantive progress made on the joint roadmap for Canada-India relations announced in October 2025. They emphasised their commitment to strengthening ties through the implementation of roadmap priorities as well as expanding and diversifying Canada-India trade in support of economic resilience and stability.

The India-Canada relations hit rock bottom following then prime minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in 2023 of a potential Indian link to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India had dismissed Trudeau's accusation as "absurd".

In October 2024, India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats after Ottawa attempted to link them to the Nijjar case. India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats.

However, Liberal Party leader Carney's victory in the parliamentary election in April last year helped in beginning the process to reset relations.

Both sides have already posted their high commissioners in each other's capitals.