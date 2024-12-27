Jaishankar discusses regional, global developments with US NSA Jake Sullivan

Washington, Dec 26 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met US National Security Agency (NSA) Jake Sullivan on Wednesday and discussed current regional and global developments.

"Good to meet US NSA @JakeSullivan46 in Washington D.C. this morning (Wednesday). A wide-ranging discussion on the progress of India-US strategic partnership," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

"Exchanged views on current regional and global developments," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar is in the United States from December 24-29. PTI PY PY