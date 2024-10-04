Jaishankar gets Sinhala translation of his book during Sri Lanka visit

Colombo, Oct 4 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday received the first copy of his book translated in Sinhala language during his day-long visit to Sri Lanka on Friday.

Jaishankar is the first foreign dignitary to visit Sri Lanka since the National People’s Power (NPP) government led by Anura Kumara Dissanayake came to power on September 23.

His May 2022 book ‘The India Way: Strategies For An Uncertain World’ analyses the challenges that India faces and spells out the possible policy responses.

“Pleased to receive the first copy of Sinhala translation of ‘The India Way’ by Pathfinder Foundation,” Jaishankar posted on X after a meeting with the Pathfinder Foundation office bearers.

According to its website, the Pathfinder Foundation is an independent, non-partisan Sri Lankan think-tank with a strong network of global partners and two centres focusing on bilateral relations with China and India.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met President Dissanayake, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, his counterpart Vijitha Herath, Sajith Premadasa, Sri Lanka's leader of the opposition from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya party and former Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe.