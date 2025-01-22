Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with US counterpart Rubio, NSA Mike Waltz after Quad ministerial

Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday attended the maiden Quad ministerial of the new Trump administration along with his counterparts from Australia, Japan and the United States, besides holding meetings with newly-appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

Quad is a grouping of four countries aimed at maintaining peace and law and order in the Indo-Pacific region.

In less than an hour after entering the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department as the secretary of state, Rubio, 53, held his first multilateral with his Quad counterparts Jaishankar, Penny Wong from Australia and Japan's Iwaya Takeshi.

The four leaders posed for a group picture at the State Department towards the end of the hour-long meeting. However, they did not take any questions. A readout of the meeting is expected later.

The meeting was to reaffirm the importance of working with allies across the world on things that are important to America and Americans, Rubio told NBC News earlier in the day.

"Attended a productive Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting today in Washington DC. Thank @secrubio for hosting us and FMs @SenatorWong and Takeshi Iwaya for their participation," Jaishankar posted on X after the ministerial.

He added, "Significant that the Quad FMM took place within hours of the inauguration of the Trump administration. This underlines the priority it has in the foreign policy of its member states. Our wide-ranging discussions addressed different dimensions of ensuring a free, open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

"Agreed on the importance of thinking bigger, deepening the agenda and intensifying our collaboration. The meeting today sends a clear message that in an uncertain and volatile world, the Quad will continue to be a force for global good." Soon after the Quad ministerial, Rubio had his first bilateral with Jaishankar, which lasted for more than an hour.

India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, was also present in the meeting.

Rubio and Jaishankar appeared before a pooled press for a photo session after the meeting, shaking hands and smiling at the cameras.

"Delighted to meet @secrubio for his first bilateral meeting after assumption of office as Secretary of State. Reviewed our extensive bilateral partnership, of which @secrubio has been a strong advocate.

"Also exchanged views on a wide range of regional and global issues. Look forward to closely working with him to advance our strategic cooperation," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Jaishankar, 70, who is here at the invitation of the US government to attend the presidential inauguration, also had a meeting with the US National Security Advisor (NSA) Mike Waltz at the White House.

"Great to meet NSA @michaelgwaltz again this afternoon. Discussed strengthening our friendship to ensure mutual benefit and enhance global stability and prosperity. Looking forward to working together on an active and outcome oriented agenda," the external affairs minister said on X after the meeting.