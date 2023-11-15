Jaishankar holds 'good discussion' with British NSA Barrow on regional and global challenges

London, Nov 15 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met British National Security Adviser Tim Barrow and held a "good discussion" with him on regional and global challenges.

Jaishankar is on a five-day official visit to the UK with an aim to review various aspects of bilateral ties and give "new impetus to the friendly ties".

"Glad to meet UK NSA Tim Barrow. A good discussion on pressing regional and global challenges,” Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier this week, Jaishankar met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, newly-appointed Foreign Secretary David Cameron, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary James Cleverly.

At a special Diwali Reception organised by the High Commission of India at Westminster Central Hall near the Houses of Parliament here on Monday evening, Jaishankar said that the free trade agreement (FTA) is very much the focus of the India-UK relationship and India is hopeful of finding a "landing point" in the negotiations that works for both sides.

The India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was launched in 2021 along with the India-UK Roadmap 2030 which seeks to expand ties in a range of areas.

India and the UK have been negotiating a free trade agreement since January last year with a target to significantly enhance the estimated GBP 36-billion bilateral trading partnership.

The talks have undergone 13 rounds of negotiations, with officials hopeful of clinching a deal ahead of general elections in both countries scheduled for 2024. PTI ZH AKJ ZH ZH