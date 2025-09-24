Jaishankar holds series of bilateral meetings on UNGA sidelines; discusses strategic, global issues

New York, Sep 24 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from across the world on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, discussing a wide range of issues, including bilateral ties, regional developments, and global conflicts.

He shared about the meetings in a string of social media posts.

In a meeting with David van Weel of the Netherlands on Tuesday evening in New York, Jaishankar held an "insightful conversation on European strategic positioning and India's approach".

He also met Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, where he "valued his insights on recent developments in Europe" and the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The two ministers also discussed bilateral ties and cooperation between India and the European Union under Denmark’s Presidency of the Council of the EU.

With Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Jaishankar reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation.

The External Affairs Minister also met with Mauritian Foreign Minister Ritish Ramful and discussed follow-up actions to the recent State Visit of Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam to India.

In a meeting with Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel, Jaishankar reiterated India’s "steadfast" support for the development of the Maldives.

Bilateral ties were also on the agenda in separate meetings with foreign ministers Lejone Mpotjoana of Lesotho, Melvin Bouva of Suriname, Abdisalam Ali of Somalia, Alva Baptiste of Saint Lucia, and Kamina J Smith of Jamaica.

Jaishankar congratulated Smith on her reappointment as Jamaica’s Foreign Minister and expressed optimism about strengthening the India-Jamaica partnership.

He also had a "quick chat" with Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on the sidelines of the High-Level Meeting of Like-Minded Global South Countries.

In addition to his ministerial engagements, Jaishankar met Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of Dubai-based multinational logistics company DP World, to discuss "current developments in the international economy and their implications for connectivity and logistics".

Earlier, he attended an informal meeting of European Union Foreign Ministers, hosted by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas.

The meeting provided an opportunity for an "open exchange of views on multilateralism, India-EU partnership, Ukraine conflict, Gaza, energy and trade," Jaishankar said. PTI SCY SCY