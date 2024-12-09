Jaishankar holds talks with Bahraini counterpart; underlines new opportunities in space, education, FinTech and technology

Manama, Dec 9 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday underlined new opportunities in space, education, FinTech and technology as he held talks with his Bahraini counterpart and exchanged views on recent developments in the region.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Manama on Saturday on the final leg of his two-nation trip, co-chaired the 4th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC) with his Bahrain counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

"We see great potential in many new areas like space, education, FinTech, and science & technology. I would like to take the opportunity to publicly affirm the priority that we attach to developing our cooperation with Bahrain,” Jaishankar said in his opening remarks.

Noting "significant progress" in recent years in trade and investment, the minister said that New Delhi wants to develop a positive momentum and invited investors from Bahrain to come and explore opportunities in India.

He said the two countries also cooperate closely in defence and security matters and reaffirmed India's firm commitment to the safety and security of international maritime activities.

Describing Bahrain as a "valuable partner" in the Gulf region, Jaishankar said India appreciates Manama's support at various multilateral and international forums.

Jaishankar said West Asia is a region of deep strategic interest to India, and in recent times, it's a region where there is cause for deep concern, particularly over the conflict in Gaza.

"We condemn acts of terrorism and loss of civilian lives into conflict. We believe in adherence to international humanitarian law. We have emphasized the importance of safe and timely supply of humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine, and we call for an early ceasefire and release of all hostages," he said.

He said India has consistently supported the resolution of the Palestinian issue through a two-state solution. "We have also contributed to the building of Palestinian institutions and capacities, and we certainly appreciate that Gulf countries are also working in the same direction," he added.

Jaishankar also thanked the Bahrain government for ensuring the welfare of the Indian community.

Later, in a post on X, he said, "Took stock of our bilateral relationship focusing on trade, investments, healthcare, energy, security, tourism and people-to-people ties. Discussed new opportunities in space, education, FinTech and technology. Also exchanged views on recent developments in the region." A joint statement issued after their meeting said both sides discussed key global developments, and regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

The two countries view each other as key partners in the region, working together to foster a more peaceful and inclusive global community in West Asia, it said.

The two ministers appreciated the progress made in the bilateral ties and agreed to continue the pace of high-level bilateral visits and meetings.

The Indian side acknowledged that the bilateral security dialogue and the Joint Steering Committee (JSC) in the field of combating international terrorism, are important mechanisms in institutionalizing cooperation in the area of security cooperation, including Cybersecurity.

The two ministers reiterated their condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and called on all states to reject and abandon the use of terrorism against other countries, the joint statement said.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to exploring avenues of cooperation in diverse areas including Energy and Hydrocarbons, Renewable Energy, Infrastructure, Trade and Investments, Defence and Security, Health, Food and Agriculture, Hospitality, Pharmaceutical Industry, Electronic Industry, downstream Aluminium, IT and data centres, Space, Tourism, Environment, Youth and Sports.

Both sides acknowledged the deepening of political and people-to-people ties since the historic state visits. The Indian side highlighted the increase in Indian investment in Bahrain since the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.

The two sides also expressed satisfaction at the stability, sustainability, and diversity of bilateral trade. They agreed to work towards strengthening these trade and investment ties and work towards creating a bilateral Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment, the statement said.

Bahrain renewed its desire to conclude a bilateral agreement to eliminate double taxation with India (DTA), to strengthen cooperation in tax matters and develop economic, commercial and investment opportunities between the two friendly countries.

The two ministers agreed to expedite negotiations for an early launch of acceptance of the Indian RuPay Card in Bahrain. They also agreed to work towards closer cooperation in the sectors of FinTech and Digital Payments.

Both sides emphasized the importance of bilateral collaboration in the field of health and pharmaceuticals.

The two sides recognized the significance of hydrocarbon trade as a vital component of this cooperation, contributing to mutual energy security and economic growth.

Both committed to taking steps to enhance energy cooperation, especially in upstream and downstream sectors of Oil and Gas in Bahrain and exploring avenues for expanded trade, joint ventures, and mutual investments, the statement said.

The two sides agreed to work towards developing and strengthening the defence cooperation between the two countries, which may include the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries’ Armed Forces.

Later, the minister interacted with the Indian Community in Manama and appreciated their contribution in strengthening ties between India and Bahrain. PTI ZH ZH