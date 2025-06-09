Jaishankar holds wide-ranging discussions with Belgium counterpart

Brussels, Jun 9 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held wide-ranging discussions with his Belgium counterpart Maxime Prevot on deepening bilateral cooperation, including in trade, investment, technology, defence and security, clean energy and mobility.

Jaishankar, who is travelling to Europe a month after India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, welcomed Belgium's support and solidarity in combatting terrorism.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was pleased to meet Prevot, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, at the start of his visit to Belgium.

"Welcomed Belgium's support and solidarity in combatting terrorism. Appreciated the strong momentum of our bilateral engagement and the India-EU partnership," he said.

"Also held wide-ranging discussions on deepening our cooperation including in trade, investment, technology, defence & security, pharmaceuticals, clean energy and mobility," the minister added.

India and Belgium share warm and friendly relations along with a very robust economic partnership.

"Today, the collaboration between the two countries spans various domains like trade and investment, green energy, technology, pharmaceutical, diamond sector and strong people-to-people ties," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said earlier.

During his week-long visit to Europe, Jaishankar will also hold talks with leaders of the European Union and France to boost bilateral ties and reaffirm India's policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism.

During his stay in Brussels, Jaishankar will hold a strategic dialogue with the EU High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas.

"India-European Union strategic partnership has strengthened over the years across diverse sectors and got a big boost with the first-ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India in February this year," the MEA said.

The minister will engage with the senior leadership from the European Commission and the European Parliament, besides interacting with think-tank and media.

In France, Jaishankar would hold bilateral discussions with his counterpart Jean Noel Barrot.

He would also participate in the inaugural edition of the Mediterranean Raisina Dialogue to be held in the city of Marseille. PTI ZH ZH ZH