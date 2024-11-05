Jaishankar meets Australian DyPM & Defence Minister Marles

Canberra, Nov 4 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday shared perspectives on Indo-Pacific and regional developments with Australian Deputy Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles here.

Advertisment

Jaishankar is on a five day visit to Australia and scheduled to have interactions with Australian leadership, parliamentarians, members of the Indian diaspora, business community, media and think tanks.

“Pleased to meet DPM & Defence Minister @RichardMarlesMP today. Spoke about the strong momentum in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Shared perspectives on Indo-Pacific and regional developments,” Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting with Marles.

Prior to that, the EAM co-chaired the 15th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue (FMFD) with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Advertisment

Australia and India along with Japan and the US are part of the QUAD bloc, an important platform vis-a-vis Pacific region. PTI NPK NPK NPK