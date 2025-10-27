Jaishankar meets Australian, NZ PMs & Japanese, Malaysian counterparts in Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur, Oct 27 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held separate meetings with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon for wide-ranging discussions on bilateral ties.

Jaishankar also met Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu and his counterpart from Malaysia Mohamad Haji Hasan to discuss regional issues.

The meetings took place here on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the 20th East Asia Summit.

Jaishankar said it was “nice to meet” Albanese on the sidelines of 20th East Asia Summit while he said he was “delighted” to meet Japanese FM Motegi Toshimitsu, with whom he held “wide-ranging discussions on our bilateral ties.” “Agreed to work closely to implement the joint vision for the next decade of our cooperation. Also exchanged perspectives on the global situation and our Indo Pacific cooperation. Our conversation reflected the strength and warmth of our Special Strategic and Global Partnership,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The minister delivered India’s National Statement at the 20th East Asia Summit on Monday.

Earlier, during his meeting with Luxon, the external affairs minister extended “warm greetings” from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Welcome his (Luxon's) commitment to advance our bilateral cooperation and nurture a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the EAM said in another post on X.

Jaishankar described his meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Hasan as “warm” and said the two foreign ministers discussed the “progress in our bilateral cooperation.” They also exchanged views on the Myanmar situation, he said in a separate post on X.

Jaishankar said he also conveyed to Hasan “best wishes for successful ASEAN and East Asia Summits.” Malaysia is hosting the annual ASEAN summit and related meetings in Kuala Lumpur in its capacity as the current chair of the grouping.

The 11-nation ASEAN is considered one of the most influential blocs in the region, with India and several other countries, including the US, China, Japan and Australia, being its dialogue partners.

On Sunday, Jaishankar held talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

"Value his thoughts on strengthening our bilateral cooperation and people-to-people linkages," Jaishankar had said in a social media post.